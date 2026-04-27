Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew

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U.S. Air Force Airmen review survival techniques while riding a raft during Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew at Kiwanis Recreation Center in Tempe, Arizona, May 3, 2026. The exercise reinforces critical water survival procedures, including raft management, communication and coordinated responses in simulated open-water conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)