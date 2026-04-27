U.S. Air Force Airmen review survival techniques while riding a raft during Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew at Kiwanis Recreation Center in Tempe, Arizona, May 3, 2026. The exercise reinforces critical water survival procedures, including raft management, communication and coordinated responses in simulated open-water conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 16:59
|Photo ID:
|9658148
|VIRIN:
|260503-Z-QF099-1138
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.54 MB
|Location:
|TEMPE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Jacob Hreshchyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.