Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew

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U.S. Air Force Airmen abandon a raft during Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew at Kiwanis Recreation Center in Tempe, Arizona, May 3, 2026. The exercise allows Airmen to practice re-entry and boarding techniques to improve survivability and confidence in open-water rescue scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)