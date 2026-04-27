Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Luz Ortiz, safety specialist assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing, provides a safety briefing before the Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew at Kiwanis Recreation Center in Tempe, Arizona, May 3, 2026. The training prepares aircrew members with essential survival skills in aquatic environments to enhance mission readiness and safety. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)