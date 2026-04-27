Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing listen to a lecture during Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew at Kiwanis Recreation Center in Tempe, Arizona, May 3, 2026. The instruction provides foundational knowledge on water survival principles, preparing participants for hands-on training in a controlled aquatic environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)