U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing listen to a lecture during Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew at Kiwanis Recreation Center in Tempe, Arizona, May 3, 2026. The instruction provides foundational knowledge on water survival principles, preparing participants for hands-on training in a controlled aquatic environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 16:59
|Photo ID:
|9658138
|VIRIN:
|260503-Z-QF099-1032
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.99 MB
|Location:
|TEMPE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Jacob Hreshchyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.