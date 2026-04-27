Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew

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U.S. Air Force Airmen wait to enter the wave pool during Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew at Kiwanis Recreation Center in Tempe, Arizona, May 3, 2026. The exercise reinforces essential water survival techniques, including flotation, signaling and energy conservation in simulated open-water conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)