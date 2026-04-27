Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew

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U.S. Air Force Airmen enter the wave pool during Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew at Kiwanis Recreation Center in Tempe, Arizona, May 3, 2026. The training allows Airmen to apply water survival techniques under controlled conditions that simulate the challenges of open-water environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)