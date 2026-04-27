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    Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew [Image 5 of 16]

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    Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew

    TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn 

    161st Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Paul Herrold, Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist assigned to the 563rd Operations Support Squadron, holds a poster displaying survival fishing equipment during Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew at Kiwanis Recreation Center in Tempe, Arizona, May 3, 2026. The visual aid highlights improvised tools and techniques Airmen can use to procure food while isolated in a water survival scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 16:59
    Photo ID: 9658139
    VIRIN: 260503-Z-QF099-1039
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: TEMPE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Jacob Hreshchyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew
    Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew
    Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew
    Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew
    Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew
    Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew
    Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew
    Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew
    Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew
    Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew
    Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew
    Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew
    Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew
    Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew
    Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew
    Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew

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    water survival
    teamwork
    Kiwanis Park
    Air Force
    swim
    SERE

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