Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Paul Herrold, Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist assigned to the 563rd Operations Support Squadron, holds a poster displaying survival fishing equipment during Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew at Kiwanis Recreation Center in Tempe, Arizona, May 3, 2026. The visual aid highlights improvised tools and techniques Airmen can use to procure food while isolated in a water survival scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)