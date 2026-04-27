Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Paul Herrold, Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist assigned to the 563rd Operations Support Squadron, provides instruction during Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew at Kiwanis Recreation Center in Tempe, Arizona, May 3, 2026. The training equips Airmen with practical skills to remain calm, conserve energy and respond effectively to emergencies in open water. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)