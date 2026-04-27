Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew

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U.S. Air Force Airmen inflate their life jackets before entering the wave pool during Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew at Kiwanis Recreation Center in Tempe, Arizona, May 3, 2026. The training emphasizes proper use of flotation equipment to increase survivability and maintain buoyancy in open-water scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)