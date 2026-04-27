Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assist one another as they board rafts during Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew at Kiwanis Recreation Center in Tempe, Arizona, May 3, 2026. The exercise reinforces teamwork and proper boarding techniques to enhance survivability in open-water recovery scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)