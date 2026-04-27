Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew

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U.S. Air Force Airmen wait to enter the wave pool during Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew at Kiwanis Recreation Center in Tempe, Arizona, May 3, 2026. The exercise introduces controlled wave conditions to simulate open-water environments and build confidence in survival techniques. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)