Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Paul Herrold, Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist assigned to the 563rd Operations Support Squadron, provides a lecture during Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew at Kiwanis Recreation Center in Tempe, Arizona, May 3, 2026. Herrold discusses essential survival techniques and potential hazards Airmen may encounter in aquatic environments to enhance their preparedness and safety. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)