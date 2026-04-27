Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew

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U.S. Air Force Airmen enter the wave pool during Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew at Kiwanis Recreation Center in Tempe, Arizona, May 3, 2026. The exercise introduces controlled wave conditions to help Airmen practice maintaining flotation and executing water survival procedures in a simulated open-water environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)