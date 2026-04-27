Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assist each other in boarding rafts during Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew at Kiwanis Recreation Center in Tempe, Arizona, May 3, 2026. The training emphasizes coordinated movement and effective use of teamwork to safely recover personnel in open-water survival situations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)