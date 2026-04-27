Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew

U.S. Air Force Airmen ride in a raft during Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew at Kiwanis Recreation Center in Tempe, Arizona, May 3, 2026. The exercise provides hands-on experience in raft operations and reinforces teamwork and survival techniques in simulated open-water conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 16:59
|Photo ID:
|9658146
|VIRIN:
|260503-Z-QF099-1121
|Resolution:
|5343x3555
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|TEMPE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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