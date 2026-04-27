Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen ride in a raft during Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew at Kiwanis Recreation Center in Tempe, Arizona, May 3, 2026. The exercise provides hands-on experience in raft operations and reinforces teamwork and survival techniques in simulated open-water conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)