Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026

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The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds,” perform pre-flight duties during Luke Days 2026, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The event highlights the Airmen and joint partners whose professionalism and technical mastery enable the U.S. to maintain a ready and capable fighting force. Demonstrations of modern aviation capability illustrate how innovation supports the precision and professionalism of the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)