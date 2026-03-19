Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026

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The U.S. Navy Blue Angels personnel perform pre-flight duties during Luke Days 2026, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The event showcases the aircraft, equipment and personnel whose skill and discipline ensure the U.S. joint forces remain ready to project airpower whenever called upon. Today’s military aircraft demonstrate how innovation and disciplined training enable the joint force to respond rapidly to evolving threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)