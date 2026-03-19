Photo By Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay | A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II flies over the 56th Fighter Wing during Luke Days...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay | A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II flies over the 56th Fighter Wing during Luke Days 2026, March 22, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 highlights the precision and professionalism required to generate combat airpower and sustain the nation’s defense. Currently in operational service, the F-35A integrates stealth technology and advanced sensors to detect and defeat threats while maintaining air dominance. Opportunities for the public to see military aviation up close helps build appreciation for the readiness of the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay) see less | View Image Page

Luke Days 2026 showcases community, innovation and heritage through airpower Your browser does not support the audio element.

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – Hundreds of thousands of visitors filled Luke Air Force Base during Luke Days 2026, where aerial demonstrations, historic aircraft and interactive exhibits brought the pillars of community, innovation and heritage to life for an estimated 200,000 attendees over the two-day event.



“What our community saw at Luke Days wasn’t just an airshow—it was a firsthand look at the Airmen, training and partnerships that generate combat airpower every day,” said Brig. Gen. David Berkland, 56th Fighter Wing commander. “We were proud to open our gates and show how Luke AFB contributes directly to the fight, alongside our allies, while staying deeply connected to the community that makes this mission possible.”



“This event would not have been possible without our community partners,” Berkland added. “When conditions got challenging, local medics, law enforcement and fire crews stepped up immediately to help care for our guests. Their support and professionalism made a real difference, and we’re incredibly grateful to stand alongside a community that shows up when it matters most.”



Hosted by the 56th Fighter Wing, the airshow provided the public a rare opportunity to experience the Air Force mission up close while strengthening the long-standing connection between Luke AFB and communities across the Phoenix Valley and beyond.



Luke Days 2026 highlighted the Air Force’s commitment to innovation through modern aircraft demonstrations, immersive displays and STEM outreach designed to inspire the next generation of aviators, engineers and Airmen. Visitors experienced firsthand the technology and training that enable Luke AFB to produce the world’s greatest fighter pilots.



As the Air Force’s largest fighter training base, Luke AFB plays a critical role in preparing U.S. and partner nation pilots to deliver combat-ready airpower around the globe. The installation trains most of the world’s F-35 pilots, supporting a coalition of allied nations committed to maintaining air superiority and global stability.



Throughout the weekend, 17 aerial demonstrations highlighted the precision, teamwork and advanced capabilities that underpin the Air Force’s ability to achieve and maintain air dominance when called upon. For many visitors, the aircraft and Airmen on display represented the same combat-ready forces that stand ready every day to deter aggression and, if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries.



The event culminated with a high-energy performance by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, while additional headline acts included the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the dramatic Tora Tora Tora aerial reenactment, recreating the sights and sounds of the attack on Pearl Harbor with restored World War II aircraft and pyrotechnics.



While modern airpower took center stage, Luke Days also honored the heritage that continues to shape today’s Air Force. Historic aircraft displays and reenactments connected past generations of Airmen with those serving today, reinforcing the legacy of service and sacrifice that defines American airpower. Visitors also explored the Frank Luke Museum, where exhibits tell the story of 2nd Lt. Frank Luke Jr., the World War I fighter ace whose legacy continues to inspire the Airmen training at the base that bears his name.



“When the crowd looked up, they weren’t just seeing great flying,” said Col. Smith, Luke Days airshow director. “They were seeing the skill, training and teamwork that keeps our joint force ready every day.”



As the final aircraft departed the Arizona sky, Luke Days 2026 served as a reminder that the strength of American airpower rests not only in its aircraft and technology, but also in the Airmen, partner nations and communities who stand behind the mission.