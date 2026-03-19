Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026

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U.S. Navy Blue Angels personnel perform pre-flight duties, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Blue Angels represent the professionalism and readiness of naval aviators who operate advanced fighter aircraft in defense of the nation. Opportunities for the public to see military aviation up close help build appreciation for the readiness of the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)