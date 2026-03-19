Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026

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The U.S. Navy Blue Angels pilots fly in an echelon parade during Luke Days 2026, Mar. 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Flying the F/A-18 Super Hornet in tight formations and high-speed maneuvers, the Blue Angels highlight the training and coordination required for modern naval aviation. Modern airpower relies on the integration of advanced technology and highly trained personnel to sustain combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)