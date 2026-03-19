Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026

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The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds,” perform the delta formation during the Luke Days 2026, March 21, 2026. Demonstrations like this showcase the maneuverability and combat capability of modern fighter aviation. Demonstrations of modern aviation capability illustrate how innovation supports the precision and professionalism of the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)