The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds,” perform the delta formation during the Luke Days 2026, March 21, 2026. Demonstrations like this showcase the maneuverability and combat capability of modern fighter aviation. Demonstrations of modern aviation capability illustrate how innovation supports the precision and professionalism of the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 15:52
|Photo ID:
|9578155
|VIRIN:
|260321-F-KJ279-2239
|Resolution:
|5059x3614
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026 [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.