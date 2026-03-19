Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026

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The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly a diamond formation during Luke Days 2026, Mar. 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Flying the F/A-18 Super Hornet in tight formations and high-speed maneuvers, the Blue Angels highlight the training and coordination required for modern naval aviation. Continuous technological advancement enables the joint force to operate with greater precision and effectiveness in complex environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)