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    Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026 [Image 8 of 15]

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    Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson 

    56th Fighter Wing

    The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly a diamond formation during Luke Days 2026, Mar. 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Flying the F/A-18 Super Hornet in tight formations and high-speed maneuvers, the Blue Angels highlight the training and coordination required for modern naval aviation. Continuous technological advancement enables the joint force to operate with greater precision and effectiveness in complex environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 15:52
    Photo ID: 9578149
    VIRIN: 260321-F-KJ279-1369
    Resolution: 5679x3549
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026 [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026
    Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026
    Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026
    Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026
    Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026
    Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026
    Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026
    Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026
    Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026
    Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026
    Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026
    Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026
    Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026
    Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026
    Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026

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