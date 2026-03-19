Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Bryce Turner, Thunderbird 6/opposing solo pilot, assigned to the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," waves to his crew chiefs as he prepares for takeoff during Luke Days 2026, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 showcases the platforms and people that form the backbone of American airpower, reinforcing the nation’s ability to deter and, when necessary, defeat threats to national safety. Today’s military aircraft demonstrate how innovation and disciplined training enable the joint force to respond rapidly to evolving threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)