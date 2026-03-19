Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026

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The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds,” perform the diamond during Luke Days 2026, March 21, 2026. Flying the F-16 Fighting Falcon in tight formation, the Thunderbirds highlight the coordination and skill required to maintain modern air superiority. Modern airpower relies on the integration of advanced technology and highly trained personnel to sustain combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)