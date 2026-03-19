Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026

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The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds,” perform pre-flight duties during Luke Days 2026, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 highlights the precision and professionalism required to generate combat airpower and sustain the nation’s defense. Today’s military aircraft demonstrate how innovation and disciplined training enable the joint force to respond rapidly to evolving threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)