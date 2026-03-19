Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026

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The U.S. Navy Blue Angels pilots perform during Luke Days 2026, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Blue Angels represent the professionalism and readiness of naval aviators who operate advanced fighter aircraft in defense of the nation. Demonstrations of modern aviation capability illustrate how innovation supports the precision and professionalism of the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)