Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026

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The U.S. Navy Blue Angels personnel perform pre-flight duties in front of a crowd during Luke Days 2026, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 showcases the platforms and people that form the backbone of American airpower, reinforcing the nation’s ability to deter and, when necessary, defeat threats to national safety. Events like this provide an opportunity for the public to better understand the precision, professionalism and readiness required to defend the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)