Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026

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The U.S. Navy Blue Angels solo pilots perform a cross during Luke Days 2026, during Luke Days 2026, Friday, Mar. 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Blue Angels demonstrate the precision, speed and discipline required to operate the F/A-18 Super Hornet, one of the Navy’s frontline carrier-based fighter aircraft. Innovation in military aviation ensures that pilots and crews maintain the capabilities required to defend the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)