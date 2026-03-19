Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026

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The U.S. Navy Blue Angels pilots perform during Luke Days 2026, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Demonstrations like the Blue Angels showcase the maneuverability and combat capability of carrier-based fighters used to project airpower from the sea. Sharing the capabilities of modern and historic aircraft helps connect communities with the legacy and future of American airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)