The U.S. Navy Blue Angels pilots perform during Luke Days 2026, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Demonstrations like the Blue Angels showcase the maneuverability and combat capability of carrier-based fighters used to project airpower from the sea. Sharing the capabilities of modern and historic aircraft helps connect communities with the legacy and future of American airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 15:52
|Photo ID:
|9578154
|VIRIN:
|260321-F-KJ279-2004
|Resolution:
|5417x3047
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026 [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.