Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Bryce Turner, Thunderbird 6/opposing solo pilot, assigned to the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," lands following his performance during Luke Days 2026, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Aircraft demonstrations throughout Luke Days 2026 illustrate the speed, precision and operational capability that underpin the history and continuation of American air superiority. Opportunities for the public to see military aviation up close help build appreciation for the readiness of the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)