Blue Angels and Thunderbirds take to the skies during Luke Days 2026

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexander Prevander, middle, Thunderbird 1/commander, and Tech. Sgt. Khari Coleman, right, tactical aircraft maintenance crew chief, assigned to the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds,” perform pre-flight duties during Luke Days 2026, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Through aerial demonstrations and static displays, Luke Days 2026 offers the public a closer look at the capabilities and readiness of the joint force responsible for protecting the nation. Modern airpower relies on the integration of advanced technology and highly trained personnel to sustain combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)