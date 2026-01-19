53rd Troop Command Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Jason Lefton, the incoming commander of the 53rd Troop Command, poses for a photo with his wife and two sons after he assumed command from Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith during a ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2026. Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, was the presiding officer for the ceremony. (US. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richelle Cruickshank)