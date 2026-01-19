(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    53rd Troop Command Change of Command

    53rd Troop Command Change of Command

    CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Richelle Cruickshank 

    53rd Troop Command

    U.S. Army Col. Jason Lefton, the incoming commander of the 53rd Troop Command, poses for a photo with his wife and two sons after he assumed command from Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith during a ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2026. Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, was the presiding officer for the ceremony. (US. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richelle Cruickshank)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 16:42
    This work, 53rd Troop Command Change of Command, by SGT Richelle Cruickshank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY Army National Guard Col. Jason Lefton, a Niskayuna resident, takes over 53rd Troop Command

    camp smith
    NYARNG
    53rd Troop Command
    53rd TC
    Army
    change of command

