53rd Troop Command Change of Command

U.S. Army Col. Jason Lefton, the incoming commander of the 53rd Troop Command, shakes the hand of Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, during a ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2026. Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith relinquished command to Lefton during the change of command ceremony presided over by Shields. (US. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richelle Cruickshank)