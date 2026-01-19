53rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Steven Perry, the deputy commanding officer of the 53rd Troop Command, leads the formation as commander of troops during a ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site, near Peekskill N.Y., Jan. 11, 2026. Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, presided over the change of command ceremony in which Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith relinquished command to Col. Jason Lefton. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Stuart Martin)