53rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Chaplain (Capt.) Alex Oommen, with the 153rd Troop Command Brigade, delivers the benediction during a ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site, near Peekskill N.Y., Jan. 11, 2026. Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, presided over the change of command ceremony in which Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith relinquished command to Col. Jason Lefton. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Stuart Martin)
NY Army National Guard Col. Jason Lefton, a Niskayuna resident, takes over 53rd Troop Command
