53rd Troop Command Change of Command

Heather, with of U.S. Army Col. Jason Lefton, the incoming commander of the 53rd Troop Command, is welcomed to the command by Soldiers during a ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2026. Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith relinquished command to Lefton during the change of command ceremony presided over by Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York. (US. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richelle Cruickshank)
