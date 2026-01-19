53rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith, the outgoing commander of the 53rd Troop Command, speaks to an audience during a ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site, near Peekskill, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2026. Smith relinquished command to Col. Jason Lefton during the ceremony presided over by Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Stuart Martin)