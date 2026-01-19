U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith, the outgoing commander of the 53rd Troop Command, speaks to an audience during a ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site, near Peekskill, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2026. Smith relinquished command to Col. Jason Lefton during the ceremony presided over by Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Stuart Martin)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 16:42
|Photo ID:
|9486730
|VIRIN:
|260111-Z-DO391-1518
|Resolution:
|6388x4259
|Size:
|8.55 MB
|Location:
|CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 53rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony [Image 24 of 24], by SPC Stuart Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NY Army National Guard Col. Jason Lefton, a Niskayuna resident, takes over 53rd Troop Command
No keywords found.