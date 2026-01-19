53rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Jason Lefton, the incoming commander of the 53rd Troop Command, speaks to an audience during a ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site, near Peekskill, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2026. Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith relinquished command to Lefton during the ceremony presided over by Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Stuart Martin)