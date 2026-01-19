53rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, presents a Meritorious Service Medal to Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith, the outgoing commander of the 53rd Troop Command, during a ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site, near Peekskill, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2026. Smith relinquished command Col. Jason Lefton during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Stuart Martin)
NY Army National Guard Col. Jason Lefton, a Niskayuna resident, takes over 53rd Troop Command
