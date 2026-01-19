53rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, presents a Meritorious Service Medal to Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith, the outgoing commander of the 53rd Troop Command, during a ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site, near Peekskill, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2026. Smith relinquished command Col. Jason Lefton during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Stuart Martin)