Heather, wife of U.S. Army Col. Jason Lefton, receives a gift of yellow roses presented by Sgt. 1st Class Samantha Cottman with the 53rd Troop Command, during a ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site, near Peekskill N.Y., Jan. 11, 2026. During a change of command ceremony, yellow roses are gifted to the spouse and family of the incoming commander to symbolize new beginnings. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Stuart Martin)
This work, 53rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony [Image 24 of 24], by SPC Stuart Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NY Army National Guard Col. Jason Lefton, a Niskayuna resident, takes over 53rd Troop Command
