53rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony

Heather, wife of U.S. Army Col. Jason Lefton, receives a gift of yellow roses presented by Sgt. 1st Class Samantha Cottman with the 53rd Troop Command, during a ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site, near Peekskill N.Y., Jan. 11, 2026. During a change of command ceremony, yellow roses are gifted to the spouse and family of the incoming commander to symbolize new beginnings. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Stuart Martin)