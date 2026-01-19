53rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, receives the flag from Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith, the outgoing commander of the 53rd Troop Command, during a ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2026. Smith relinquished command to Col. Jason Lefton during the ceremony presided over by Shields. (US. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richelle Cruickshank)