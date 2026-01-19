53rd Troop Command Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Jason Lefton, the incoming commander of the 53rd Troop Command, shakes the hand of Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith who relinquished command to Lefton during a ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2026. Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, presided over the ceremony. (US. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richelle Cruickshank)