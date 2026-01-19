53rd Troop Command Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. William Snyder stands in formation to represent the 153rd Troop Command Brigade, a brigade with the 53rd Troop Command during a ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2026. Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, presided over the change of command ceremony in which Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith relinquished command to Col. Jason Lefton. (US. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richelle Cruickshank)