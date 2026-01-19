53rd Troop Command Change of Command

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Giamberdino, the senior enlisted advisor to the commander of the 53rd Troop Command, returns the flag to its bearer, Sgt. Daniel Houston, during a ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill, N.Y., Jan 11, 2026. Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith relinquished command to Col. Jason Lefton during the change of command ceremony presided over by Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York. (US. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richelle Cruickshank)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 16:42
|Photo ID:
|9486747
|VIRIN:
|260111-Z-MY337-1059
|Resolution:
|6617x4411
|Size:
|7.15 MB
|Location:
|CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
NY Army National Guard Col. Jason Lefton, a Niskayuna resident, takes over 53rd Troop Command
