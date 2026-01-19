53rd Troop Command Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Giamberdino, the senior enlisted advisor to the commander of the 53rd Troop Command, returns the flag to its bearer, Sgt. Daniel Houston, during a ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill, N.Y., Jan 11, 2026. Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith relinquished command to Col. Jason Lefton during the change of command ceremony presided over by Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York. (US. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richelle Cruickshank)