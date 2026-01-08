NY Army National Guard Col. Jason Lefton, a Niskayuna resident, takes over 53rd Troop Command

Photo By Sgt. Richelle Cruickshank | New York Army National Guard Col. Jason Lefton, the commander of the 53rd Troop Command, receives the organizations flag from Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, during change of command ceremonies at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2026. Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith relinquished command to Lefton during the change of command ceremony presided over by Shields. (US. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richelle Cruickshank) see less | View Image Page

CAMP SMITH TRAINING SITE, New York --New York Army National Guard Col Jason Lefton, a Niskayuna resident, assumed command of the 5,100 Soldiers of the 53rd Troop Command during a Sunday, January 11, 2026 ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill.

Lefton, who previously commanded the New York Army Guard’s 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade and served as State Army Aviation Officer, replaced Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith who is retiring after 37 years of service.

The 53rd Troop Command is one of the New York Army National Guard’s two general officer commands, and has units located across the state.

Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, said that Lefton is the right person to replace a proven leader like Smith.

"As the new commander of the 53rd Troop Command, Jason is a proven leader with tremendous experience leading complex organizations,” Shields said.

In his remarks, Lefton said that he was “deeply honored and fairly humbled to stand before you today as commander.”

Many members of his family live a military life, including his twin brother, who is a lieutenant colonel in the New York Army National Guard, Lefton said.

His new role “is a great moment of pride for the family,” he added.

He told the officers and noncommissioned officers in the audience that they were critical for the success of the unit.

“Thank you for your leadership skills and unwavering advocacy for our lives and Soldiers,” Lefton said. "Your experience and guidance is critical to our success, and I look forward to working with you as well.”

Lefton will be promoted to one-star, brigadier general at a future date.

Lefton has served in numerous leadership and staff positions in his 25-year career as an officer in the Army National Guard since earning his commission from the Marion Military Institute in 1996.

Lefton will now serve as a traditional part-time Guard officer. He works full-time for the New York State Office of General Services.

Lefton joined Army Aviation in November of 2000 and became a UH-60 pilot in the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Assault Helicopter Regiment in January of 2001.

He deployed to Bosnia and Herzegovina in support of the Stabilization Force 12 as a liaison officer for Multinational Division Southeast and the Task Force Battle Captain and deployed as a staff officer to Iraq.

Lefton has served as a company commander, battalion executive officer, brigade executive officer, and battalion commander.

During his time as a Battalion Commander for the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Assault Helicopter Regiment, Lefton led the Battalion to Puerto Rico in response to Hurricane Irma and Maria.

He holds a Masters in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.

He completed his bachelor's degree in Rhetoric and Communications at the State University of New York.

Lefton has civilian work experience as a fully registered representative in the financial services industry. He holds a commercial helicopter pilot license and single engine airplane license.

Lefton's awards include the Bronze Star , the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medals, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal , the Global Warn on Terrorism Service Medal Expeditionary Medal, the Overseas Service Ribbon, and the NATO Medal for service in the former Yugoslavia, the Combat Action Badge, Master Army Aviator Badge, and the Air Assault Badge.

He and his wife Heather have two sons, Mack and Seth.