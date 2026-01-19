U.S. Army Col. Jason Lefton, the incoming commander of the 53rd Troop Command, assumed command from Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith, the outgoing commander, during a ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2026. Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, was the presiding officer for the ceremony. (US. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richelle Cruickshank)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 16:42
|Photo ID:
|9486743
|VIRIN:
|260111-Z-MY337-1017
|Resolution:
|6091x4061
|Size:
|6.43 MB
|Location:
|CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 53rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony [Image 24 of 24], by SGT Richelle Cruickshank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NY Army National Guard Col. Jason Lefton, a Niskayuna resident, takes over 53rd Troop Command
