(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    53rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 24]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    53rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony

    CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Photo by Spc. Stuart Martin 

    53rd Troop Command

    U.S. Army Col. Jason Lefton, the incoming commander of the 53rd Troop Command, shakes the hand of Lt. Col. Michael McLean, commander of the 24th Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team, during a ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site, near Peekskill, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2026. Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith relinquished command to Lefton during the ceremony presided over by Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Stuart Martin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 16:42
    Photo ID: 9486741
    VIRIN: 260111-Z-DO391-1538
    Resolution: 6405x4270
    Size: 8.92 MB
    Location: CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 53rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony [Image 24 of 24], by SPC Stuart Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    53rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony
    53rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony
    53rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony
    53rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony
    53rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony
    53rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony
    53rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony
    53rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony
    53rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony
    53rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony
    53rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony
    53rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony
    53rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony
    53rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony
    53rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony
    53rd Troop Command Change of Command
    53rd Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony
    53rd Troop Command Change of Command
    53rd Troop Command Change of Command
    53rd Troop Command Change of Command
    53rd Troop Command Change of Command
    53rd Troop Command Change of Command
    53rd Troop Command Change of Command
    53rd Troop Command Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    General officer
    NYNG
    53rd Troop Command
    53rd TC
    Leadership
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery