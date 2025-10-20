F-16 Viper Demo Team brings the noise to Pennsylvania

A member of the crowd points to the sky during the U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon aerial demonstration at Latrobe, Pennsylvania, June 21, 2025. The demonstration team is dedicated to showcasing the power and precision of the F-16 and the professionalism of U.S. Airmen to inspire enthusiasm for military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2025 11:17
|Photo ID:
|9368959
|VIRIN:
|250621-F-VV695-2575
|Resolution:
|5043x3602
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
