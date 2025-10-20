F-16 Viper Demo Team brings the noise to Pennsylvania

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the crowd points to the sky during the U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon aerial demonstration at Latrobe, Pennsylvania, June 21, 2025. The demonstration team is dedicated to showcasing the power and precision of the F-16 and the professionalism of U.S. Airmen to inspire enthusiasm for military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)