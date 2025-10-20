F-16 Viper Demo Team brings the noise to Pennsylvania

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, greets a Vietnam War-era veteran after his aerial demonstration at Latrobe, Pennsylvania, June 21, 2025. Hiester presents his patches to a U.S. veteran after every performance, ensuring the legacy of service members past and present are never forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2025 11:17
|Photo ID:
|9368957
|VIRIN:
|250621-F-VV695-2699
|Resolution:
|5261x3500
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
