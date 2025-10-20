F-16 Viper Demo Team brings the noise to Pennsylvania

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, taxis past CT-114 Tutors assigned to the Canadian Armed Forces Snowbirds during an air show at Latrobe, Pennsylvania, June 20, 2025. The dynamic demonstrations showcase the capabilities of the F-16 and the excellence of the U.S. Airmen who operate and maintain them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
